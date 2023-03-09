Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its position in Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 64.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.86 on Thursday, reaching $2,562.01. The stock had a trading volume of 135,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,912. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,378.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2,057.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

