Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 878,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,983. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

