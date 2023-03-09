Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 90,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $614,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,494 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.