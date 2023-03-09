Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $946,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,689,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $15.79.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

