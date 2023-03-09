Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 620,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $146,009,000 after purchasing an additional 188,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,159. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

