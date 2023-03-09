Sean Sobers Buys 10,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CFO Sean Sobers bought 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TDUP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 861,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,159. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

