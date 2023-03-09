Sean Compton Sells 2,500 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NXST stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.80. 643,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,342. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,313,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,391,000 after buying an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

