Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.86. 1,816,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,041,458. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.23 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $395.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average is $168.51.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.