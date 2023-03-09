Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after buying an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,830. The stock has a market cap of $276.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.31 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.10.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

