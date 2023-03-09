Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.93. 71,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,603. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42.

