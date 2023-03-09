Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. 247,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

