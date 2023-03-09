Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 844,076 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,311,000 after purchasing an additional 107,331 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,096,926 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 350,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 770,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $79.46. 2,684,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

