Sculati Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 80,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,988. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

