Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 321,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,261. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

