Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock remained flat at $39.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 138,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

