Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.63. 100,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.