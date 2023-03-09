Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,362,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618,222 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $404,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 372,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,892. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.