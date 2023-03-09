Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 14.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.73% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $63,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,212. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

