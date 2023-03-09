Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 1,004,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 565,294 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.