Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share.
Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.78.
In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SRRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
