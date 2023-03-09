Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share.
Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 92,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,261. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $516.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
