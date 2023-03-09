Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 1,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Scheid Vineyards Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.48 million during the quarter.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involved in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. The firm offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

