Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

