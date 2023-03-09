Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 22,358 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 278,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,680. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

