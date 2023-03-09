SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0750 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and $16,567.65 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00037587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00222757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.07447159 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,322.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

