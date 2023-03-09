Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Douglas L. Col Sells 1,233 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $289.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Saia’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
