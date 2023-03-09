Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Douglas L. Col Sells 1,233 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $289.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Saia’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,986,000 after acquiring an additional 184,418 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $2,434,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

