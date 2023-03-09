Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.74

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.74 and last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 13145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.