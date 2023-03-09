Safe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $271.16 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $271.16 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $13.01 or 0.00059736 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00092126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00051803 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

