Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE RMT opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
