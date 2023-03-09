Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RMT opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,565 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

