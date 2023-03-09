Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 50

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.58) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 41.40 ($0.50) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.81. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 20.06 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £695.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

