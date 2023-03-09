Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Shares Down 0.7%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. 5,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Roundhill MEME ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill MEME ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 42.29% of Roundhill MEME ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

