Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON RHM opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 0.23. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

About Round Hill Music Royalty Fund

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited invests in music intellectual property. It owns and operates a portfolio of 49 catalogues of music copyright properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the Channel Islands.

