Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 4.8%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.25. 673,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,494,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,569,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.