Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 4.8%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.25. 673,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,494,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,850,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,121,433 shares of company stock worth $32,707,169. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,569,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

