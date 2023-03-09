Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $309.36

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.36 and last traded at $307.92, with a volume of 155352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.35.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $3,614,143. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

