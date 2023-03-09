Rocket Pool Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.84 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $706.08 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $36.80 or 0.00170237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00427757 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,253.19 or 0.28914107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

