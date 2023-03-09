Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.34

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBYGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.34 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 3930973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

