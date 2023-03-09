Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in bluebird bio by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.
