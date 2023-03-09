Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Mizuho

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,720 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

