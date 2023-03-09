Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,020 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.3 %

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.