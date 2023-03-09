River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 28,339 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $118.08. 454,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,554. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

