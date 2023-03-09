River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 25,451 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.5 %

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

NYSE SCHW traded down $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,986,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

