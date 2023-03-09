River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.38. 36,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $230.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.