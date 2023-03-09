River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,202 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 40,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.68.

Several research firms have commented on MMYT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

