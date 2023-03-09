River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 6,017 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,981,423 shares of company stock worth $1,284,308,720. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $138.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,367. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.