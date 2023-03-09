River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 30,767 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 7,696,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,837,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

