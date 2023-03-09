River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 1,345,385 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 903.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,345,385 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises 4.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.20% of Las Vegas Sands worth $54,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

