Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Rise Gold Stock Down 6.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYESD)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.