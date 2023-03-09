Ring Energy (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $361.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 421.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 397,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

