Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. 555,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 577,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

