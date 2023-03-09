Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. 555,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 577,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Ribbon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
