RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

