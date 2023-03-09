Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.13 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 517,905 shares trading hands.

Revolution Bars Group Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 692.20 and a beta of 2.42.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. The company's bars offer food and drinks. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 69 bars, including 2 retail brands, 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names.

